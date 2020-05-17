iOne
 

Quiz
Chủ nhật, 17/5/2020, 09:00 (GMT+7)
Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2)

Liệu bạn có nhận ra cả 7 nhân vật này dù không cần nhìn mặt? Cùng thử nhé!

Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2)
Cornelius Fudge
Voldemort
Rufus Scrimgeour
Peter Pettigrew
Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2) - 2
Ron Weasley
Bill Weasley
Percy Weasley
Charlie Weasley
Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2) - 4
Michael Corner
Dudley Dursley
Oliver Wood
Terry Boot
Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2) - 6
Romilda Vane
Padma Patil
Daphne Greengrass
Millicent Bulstrode
Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2) - 8
Vincent Crabbe
Cedric Diggory
Colin Creevey
Gregory Goyle
Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2) - 10
Blaise Zabini
Kingsley Shacklebolt
Dean Thomas
Lee Jordan
Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2) - 12
Horace Slughorn
Vernon Dursley
Aberforth Dumbledore
Remus Lupin

Miko

 
 
Tags
quizz, quiz phim, Harry Potter

