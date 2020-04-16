iOne
 

Quiz
Thứ năm, 16/4/2020, 14:48 (GMT+7)
'Người sành ăn' mới biết các loại kem này

Hình ảnh đen trắng của các loại kem có làm khó 'kẻ nghiện kem' như bạn? Cùng thử nhé!

Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này
Peanut butter cup
Mint chocolate chip
Chocolate chip cookie 
Rum raisin
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 2
Chocolate
Coffee
Raspberry
Charcoal
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 4
Butter pecan
Black cherry
Strawberry
Peanut butter
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 6
Fudge swirl
Cotton candy
Birthday cake
Rocky road
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 8
Vanilla
Toffee
Mango sorbet
Coconut
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 10
Coffee
Peanut butter
Raspberry sorbet
Pistachio
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 12
Cookies and cream
Moose tracks
Black cherry
Chocolate chip cookie
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 14
Bubblegum
Toffee chip
Mocha almond
Butter pecan
Người sành ăn mới biết các loại kem này - 16
Rocky road
Raspberry white chocolate chip
Chocolate chip cookie
Red velvet

Miko

 
 
