Quiz
Thứ bảy, 18/4/2020, 15:00 (GMT+7)
'Người sành ăn' mới biết 8 loại bánh này

Cận cảnh của món bánh có làm khó bạn? Cùng thử nhé!

Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này
Chocolate chip muffin
Blondie bar
Chocolate chip cookie
Chocolate chip scone
Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này - 2
Sourdough bread loaf
Coffee cake
Baguette
Blueberry muffin
Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này - 4
Chocolate cake
Double chocolate muffin
Fudge
Brownie
Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này - 6
Croissant
Apple pie
Quiche
Flan
Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này - 8
Strawberry cheesecake
Cherry pie
Cherry danish
Strawberry rhubarb pie
Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này - 10
Apple cider donut
Peanut butter cookie
Carrot cake
Snickerdoodle
Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này - 12
Apple danish
Cinnamon roll
Bear claw
Apple strudel
Người sành ăn mới biết 8 loại bánh này - 14
Cannoli
Coconut cream pie
Cupcake
Sugar cookie with icing

