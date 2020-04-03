Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ
Những bộ phim nổi tiếng, quá đỗi quen thuộc nhưng chỉ nhìn phông chữ có làm khó bạn? Cùng thử nhé!
|A Bug's Life
|James and the Giant Peach
|Earthby Disneynature
|Alice in Wonderland
|Frozen
|Lilo & Stitch
|The Black Cauldron
|Moana
|Atlantis: The Lost Empire
|Home on the Range
|Treasure Planet
|Wreck-It Ralph
|The Little Mermaid
|The Lion King
|Aladdin
|Beauty and the Beast
|Pocahontas
|Peter Pan
|Brother Bear
|Mars Needs Moms
|Meet the Robinsons
|Wall-E
|The Aristocats
|Pirates of the Caribbean
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|Planes
|Toy Story
|Hercules
|The Emperor's New Groove
|Tangled
Miko
Tagsquiz, quiz disney, quiz tinh mắt