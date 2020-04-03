iOne
 

© Copyright 2010 iOne.net, All rights reserved

® VnExpress giữ bản quyền nội dung trên website này.

Hotline:
0123.888.0123 (Hà Nội)
0129.233.3555 (TP HCM)
Quiz
Thứ sáu, 3/4/2020, 14:55 (GMT+7)
Chia sẻ bài viết lên facebook Chia sẻ bài viết lên twitter

Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ

Những bộ phim nổi tiếng, quá đỗi quen thuộc nhưng chỉ nhìn phông chữ có làm khó bạn? Cùng thử nhé!

Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ
A Bug's Life
James and the Giant Peach
Earthby Disneynature
Alice in Wonderland
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 2
Frozen
Lilo & Stitch
The Black Cauldron
Moana
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 4
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Home on the Range
Treasure Planet
Wreck-It Ralph
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 6
The Little Mermaid
The Lion King
Aladdin
Beauty and the Beast
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 8
Home on the Range
Pocahontas
Peter Pan
Brother Bear
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 10
Mars Needs Moms
Meet the Robinsons
Treasure Planet
Wall-E
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 12
The Aristocats
Pirates of the Caribbean
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Alice in Wonderland
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 14
Planes
Meet the Robinsons
Brother Bear
Toy Story
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 16
Lilo & Stitch
Moana
The Little Mermaid
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Mọt phim Disney có đoán được tên phim qua... phông chữ - 18
Hercules
The Emperor's New Groove
Tangled
The Lion King

Miko

 
 
Gửi bài viết, câu hỏi tư vấn tại đây hoặc ione@vnexpress.net
Tags
quiz, quiz disney, quiz tinh mắt

Cùng chuyên mục

Chiêm tinh

 
 
goto top