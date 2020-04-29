iOne
 

Thứ tư, 29/4/2020, 15:13 (GMT+7)
'Fan cứng' Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh

Chỉ nhìn tòa lâu đài, cây cối, hoa lá... bạn đoán được những bộ phim trong 7s chứ? Bắt đầu thôi!

Fan cứng Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh
The Lion King
Tarzan
The Jungle Book
Hercules
Fan cứng Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh - 2
Alice in Wonderland
Zootopia
Tangled
The Princess and the Frog
Fan cứng Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh - 4
Snow White
Sleeping Beauty
Atlantis
Frozen
Fan cứng Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh - 6
Treasure Planet
Brother Bear
Lilo and Stitch
Mulan
Fan cứng Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh - 8
Moana
Lilo and Stitch
The Little Mermaid
Aladdin
Fan cứng Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh - 10
Tarzan
The Lion King
Tangled
Snow White
Fan cứng Disney mới đoán được 7 bộ phim này qua... phong cảnh - 12
Moana
Atlantis
Dumbo
The Little Mermaid

