Quiz
Thứ sáu, 29/5/2020, 11:25 (GMT+7)
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nguệch ngoạc

Đoán đúng 8 nhân vật dưới đây, bạn đích thị là fan của Pixar!

Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc
Mr. Potato Head từ Toy Story
Mike Wazowski từ Monsters, Inc.
Jack-Jack từ The Incredibles
Dory từ Finding Nemo
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc - 2
Squirt từ Finding Nemo
Dot từ A Bug's Life
Héctor từ Coco
Nemo từ Finding Nemo
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc - 4
Pompidou từ Ratatouille
Ian Lightfoot từ Onward
Alfredo Linguini từ Ratatouille
Merida từ Brave
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc - 6
Sadness từ Inside Out
Remy từ Ratatouille
Rex từ Toy Story
François từ Ratatouille
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc - 8
Dug từ Up
Django từ Ratatouille
Slinky từ Toy Story
Coco từ Coco
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc - 10
Flik từ A Bug's Life
Colette Tatou từ Ratatouille
Edna Mode từ The Incredibles
Boo từ Monsters, Inc.
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc - 12
WALL-E từ WALL-E
Frozone từ The Incredibles
Russell từ Up
Buzz Lightyear từ Toy Story
Đoán nhân vật hoạt hình qua nét vẽ nghuệch ngoạc - 14
Heimlich ftừ A Bug's Life
James P. Sullivan từ Monsters, Inc.
Roz từ Monsters, Inc.
Bing Bong từ Inside Out

