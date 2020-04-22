iOne
 

© Copyright 2010 iOne.net, All rights reserved

® VnExpress giữ bản quyền nội dung trên website này.

Hotline:
0123.888.0123 (Hà Nội)
0129.233.3555 (TP HCM)
Quiz
Thứ tư, 22/4/2020, 12:27 (GMT+7)
Chia sẻ bài viết lên facebook Chia sẻ bài viết lên twitter

Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ

Bối cảnh thu về là những hành tinh tí hon, thử xem bạn đoán đúng được bao nhiêu bộ phim nhé!

Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 1
Treasure Planet
Beauty and the Beast
Aladdin
Pocahontas
Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 3
The Fox and the Hound
The Lion King
The Jungle Book
Brother Bear
Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 5
Frozen
Bambi
Wreck-It Ralph
Hercules
Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 7
Treasure Planet
Chicken Little
Pocahontas
The Emperor's New Groove
Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 9
Tarzan
Mulan
Beauty and the Beast
Home on the Range
Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 11
The Little Mermaid
Treasure Planet
Lilo and Stitch
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 13
Lilo and Stitch
Moana
Chicken Little
The Incredibles
Bạn có đoán được phim Disney thông qua... hành tinh nhỏ - 15
Cinderella
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White
The Aristocats

Miko

 
 
Gửi bài viết, câu hỏi tư vấn tại đây hoặc ione@vnexpress.net
Tags
quiz, quiz disney, phim hoạt hình

Cùng chuyên mục

Chiêm tinh

 
 
goto top