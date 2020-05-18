iOne
 

Thứ hai, 18/5/2020, 16:26 (GMT+7)
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho 'fan cứng' Marvel

Hình ảnh một cảnh phim bị làm mờ có làm khó bạn trong việc đoán tên bộ phim? Cùng thử nhé!

8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel
Iron Man 2
Captain America: The First Avenger
Iron Man 3
Spider-Man: Far From Home
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel - 2
Captain Marvel
Guardians of the Galaxy
Thor: Ragnarok
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel - 4
Iron Man
The Avengers
Avengers: Age of Ultron
The Incredible Hulk
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel - 6
Thor: Ragnarok
Black Panther
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Spider-Man: Homecoming
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel - 8
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Avengers: Civil War
Iron Man 2
The Avengers
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel - 10
Thor: The Dark World
Thor
Avengers: Age of Ultron
The Avengers
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel - 12
Thor
Captain America: The Winter Solider
Captain America: Civil War
Ant-Man
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel - 14
Doctor Strange
Captain Marvel
The Incredible Hulk
Iron Man

Miko

 
 
