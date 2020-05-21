8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho 'fan cứng' Marvel (2)
Hình ảnh một cảnh phim bị làm mờ có làm khó bạn trong việc đoán tên bộ phim? Cùng thử nhé!
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Avengers: Endgame
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier
|Avengers: Age of Ultron
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|The Avengers
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|Thor: The Dark World
|Iron Man 3
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier
|Ant-Man
|Black Panther
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|Doctor Strange
|Avengers: Infinity War
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|The Incredible Hulk
|Thor: Ragnarok
|Thor: The Dark World
|The Avengers
|Captain Marvel
|The Incredible Hulk
|Captain Marvel
|Avengers: Endgame
|Thor: Ragnarok
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|The Incredible Hulk
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|The Avengers
|Black Panther
Miko