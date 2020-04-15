iOne
 

© Copyright 2010 iOne.net, All rights reserved

® VnExpress giữ bản quyền nội dung trên website này.

Hotline:
0123.888.0123 (Hà Nội)
0129.233.3555 (TP HCM)
Quiz
Thứ tư, 15/4/2020, 14:17 (GMT+7)
Chia sẻ bài viết lên facebook Chia sẻ bài viết lên twitter

15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000

Việc chỉ nhìn một phân cảnh và đoán ra tên bộ phim có làm khó bạn? Hãy thử xem bạn nhớ bao nhiêu bộ phim nhé!

15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
Mean Girls
Just My Luck
Get a Clue
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 2
The Princess Diaries
John Tucker Must Die
Saved!
American Dreamz
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 4
What A Girl Wants
John Tucker Must Die
She's The Man
Streak
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 6
Crossroads
Guess Who
Drumline
Get Over It
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 8
The Princess Diaries
Brink!
Freaky Friday
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 10
But I'm a Cheerleader
The Craft
Now and Then
Sugar & Spice
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 12
Bring It On
The New Guy
Road Trip
The Kiss
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 14
10 Things I Hate About You
The Girl Next Door
The Newcomers
Fast Food Nation
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 16
Juno
Sleepover
The Hot Chick
When A Stranger Calls
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 18
American Pie
Without a Paddle
Dude, Where's My Car?
Road Trip
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 20
Bring It On
Adventures In Babysitting
She's All That
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 22
Youth in Revolt
Superbad
Paper Heart
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 24
Raise Your Voice
Whip It
Charlie Bartlett
A Cinderella Story
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 26
Accepted
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
He's Just Not That Into You
Just Friends
15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000 - 28
The Perfect Score
A Good Woman
Ghost World
Scoop

Miko

 
 
Gửi bài viết, câu hỏi tư vấn tại đây hoặc ione@vnexpress.net
Tags
quiz, quiz phim, quiz tinh mắt

Cùng chuyên mục

Chiêm tinh

 
 
goto top