15 bộ phim tuổi teen đình đám những năm 2000
Việc chỉ nhìn một phân cảnh và đoán ra tên bộ phim có làm khó bạn? Hãy thử xem bạn nhớ bao nhiêu bộ phim nhé!
|Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
|Mean Girls
|Just My Luck
|Get a Clue
|The Princess Diaries
|John Tucker Must Die
|Saved!
|American Dreamz
|What A Girl Wants
|She's The Man
|Streak
|Crossroads
|Guess Who
|Drumline
|Get Over It
|Brink!
|Freaky Friday
|The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
|But I'm a Cheerleader
|The Craft
|Now and Then
|Sugar & Spice
|Bring It On
|The New Guy
|Road Trip
|The Kiss
|10 Things I Hate About You
|The Girl Next Door
|The Newcomers
|Fast Food Nation
|Juno
|Sleepover
|The Hot Chick
|When A Stranger Calls
|American Pie
|Without a Paddle
|Dude, Where's My Car?
|Road Trip
|Adventures In Babysitting
|She's All That
|Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead
|Youth in Revolt
|Superbad
|Paper Heart
|Raise Your Voice
|Whip It
|Charlie Bartlett
|A Cinderella Story
|Accepted
|The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
|He's Just Not That Into You
|Just Friends
|The Perfect Score
|A Good Woman
|Ghost World
|Scoop
