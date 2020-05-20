10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết
Dưới đây là 10 cuốn tiểu thuyết ''best-seller'', bạn có thể đoán ra chúng qua bìa sách chứ? Hoàn thành tuyệt đối bài quiz, bạn đích thực là ''mọt sách'' rồi đấy!
|The Hunger Games
|The Maze Runner
|Mockingjay
|Twilight
|After
|Fifty Shades of Grey
|Twilight
|After
|Vampire Academy
|The Outsiders
|The Great Gatsby
|The Giver
|The Maze Runner
|Divergent
|Uglies
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|The Haunting of Hill House
|Insomnia
|IT
|Blade Runner: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
|I, Robot
|Cinder
|A Game of Thrones
|The Lord of the Rings
|The Once and Future King
|The Da Vinci Code
|The Girl on the Train
|Angels and Demons
Miko
Tagsquiz, tiểu thuyết, Tiểu thuyết kinh dị