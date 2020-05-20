iOne
 

Thứ tư, 20/5/2020, 00:00 (GMT+7)
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết

Dưới đây là 10 cuốn tiểu thuyết ''best-seller'', bạn có thể đoán ra chúng qua bìa sách chứ? Hoàn thành tuyệt đối bài quiz, bạn đích thực là ''mọt sách'' rồi đấy!

10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 1
The Hunger Games
The Maze Runner
Mockingjay
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 3
Twilight
After
Fifty Shades of Grey
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 5
Twilight
After
Vampire Academy
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 7
The Outsiders
The Great Gatsby
The Giver
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 9
The Maze Runner
Divergent
Uglies
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 11
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 13
The Haunting of Hill House
Insomnia
IT
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 15
Blade Runner: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
I, Robot
Cinder
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 17
A Game of Thrones
The Lord of the Rings
The Once and Future King
10 thử thách dành cho những người yêu tiểu thuyết - 19
The Da Vinci Code
The Girl on the Train
Angels and Demons

