iOne
 

© Copyright 2010 iOne.net, All rights reserved

® VnExpress giữ bản quyền nội dung trên website này.

Hotline:
0123.888.0123 (Hà Nội)
0129.233.3555 (TP HCM)
Phim
Châu Á | US-UK | Việt Nam
Thứ hai, 6/1/2020, 10:16 (GMT+7)
Chia sẻ bài viết lên facebook Chia sẻ bài viết lên twitter

Quả Cầu Vàng 2020: Phim hoạt hình kém tiếng đánh bại 'Frozen 2'

'Missing Link' ít nổi nhất trong danh sách đề cử nhưng vượt qua bốn đối thủ 'khét tiếng'.

Lễ trao giải Quả Cầu Vàng 2020 gây bất ngờ lớn khi công bố Missing Link chiến thắng hạng mục Phim hoạt hình, vượt mặt nhiều đối thủ nặng ký như Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King Toy Story 4.

Trước đó, phần bốn của loạt phim Toy Story được dự đoán thắng hạng mục này. Trong danh sách, Missing Link ít tiếng tăm nhất. Phim chỉ thu được 26 triệu USD toàn cầu trong khi doanh thu của Frozen 2, Toy Story 4How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World lần lượt là 1,3 tỷ USD, 1 tỷ USD và 521 triệu USD.

Missing Link là tác phẩm của hãng United Artists Releasing. Nhân vật Lionel Frost tự coi mình là nhà điều tra hàng đầu thế giới về quái vật trong khi các đồng nghiệp đều phản đối. Lionel lên đường thám hiểm vùng tây bắc Thái Bình Dương để chứng minh sự tồn tại của một sinh vật huyền thoại, được coi là tổ tiên của loài người nguyên thủy.

 
 

Trailer phim 'Missing Link'.

Lễ trao giải Quả Cầu Vàng lần thứ 77, do Hiệp hội Báo chí nước ngoài tại Hollywood (HFPA) bình chọn, diễn ra tại Khách sạn Beverly Hilton (California, Mỹ). Đây được coi là bước đệm tiến tới Oscar cho các tác phẩm xuất sắc giành giải. 

DANH SÁCH GIẢI THƯỞNG QUẢ CẦU VÀNG 2019 - Điện ảnh

(Phim chiến thắng gạch chân)

Nhạc nền xuất sắc

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Kịch bản xuất sắc

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho và Han Ji-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (One Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zailian (The Irishman)

Phim nước ngoài xuất sắc

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Phim xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch

Dolemote Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCarrprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemote Is My Name)

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch

Cynthia Erivo (phim Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (phim Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (phim Little Woman)

Charlize Theron (phim Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (phim Judy)

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood)

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Philips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (One Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Phim xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Thúy Anh

 
 
Gửi bài viết, câu hỏi tư vấn tại đây hoặc ione@vnexpress.net
Tags
Missing Link, Quả cầu vàng 2020, phim hoạt hình xuất sắc

Cùng chuyên mục

Sao

 
 
goto top