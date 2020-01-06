Quả Cầu Vàng 2020: Phim hoạt hình kém tiếng đánh bại 'Frozen 2'
'Missing Link' ít nổi nhất trong danh sách đề cử nhưng vượt qua bốn đối thủ 'khét tiếng'.
Lễ trao giải Quả Cầu Vàng 2020 gây bất ngờ lớn khi công bố Missing Link chiến thắng hạng mục Phim hoạt hình, vượt mặt nhiều đối thủ nặng ký như Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King và Toy Story 4.
Trước đó, phần bốn của loạt phim Toy Story được dự đoán thắng hạng mục này. Trong danh sách, Missing Link ít tiếng tăm nhất. Phim chỉ thu được 26 triệu USD toàn cầu trong khi doanh thu của Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 và How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World lần lượt là 1,3 tỷ USD, 1 tỷ USD và 521 triệu USD.
Missing Link là tác phẩm của hãng United Artists Releasing. Nhân vật Lionel Frost tự coi mình là nhà điều tra hàng đầu thế giới về quái vật trong khi các đồng nghiệp đều phản đối. Lionel lên đường thám hiểm vùng tây bắc Thái Bình Dương để chứng minh sự tồn tại của một sinh vật huyền thoại, được coi là tổ tiên của loài người nguyên thủy.
Lễ trao giải Quả Cầu Vàng lần thứ 77, do Hiệp hội Báo chí nước ngoài tại Hollywood (HFPA) bình chọn, diễn ra tại Khách sạn Beverly Hilton (California, Mỹ). Đây được coi là bước đệm tiến tới Oscar cho các tác phẩm xuất sắc giành giải.
DANH SÁCH GIẢI THƯỞNG QUẢ CẦU VÀNG 2019 - Điện ảnh
(Phim chiến thắng gạch chân)
Nhạc nền xuất sắc
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Kịch bản xuất sắc
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho và Han Ji-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (One Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zailian (The Irishman)
Phim nước ngoài xuất sắc
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Phim xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch
Dolemote Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCarrprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemote Is My Name)
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch
Cynthia Erivo (phim Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (phim Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (phim Little Woman)
Charlize Theron (phim Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (phim Judy)
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Philips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (One Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Phim xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Joker (Warner Bros)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Thúy Anh