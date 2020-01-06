Quả Cầu Vàng 2020: Phim hoạt hình kém tiếng đánh bại 'Frozen 2'

DANH SÁCH GIẢI THƯỞNG QUẢ CẦU VÀNG 2019 - Điện ảnh (Phim chiến thắng gạch chân) Nhạc nền xuất sắc Beautiful Ghosts (Cats) I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) Spirit (The Lion King) Stand Up (Harriet) Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc Frozen 2 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World The Lion King Missing Link Toy Story 4 Kịch bản xuất sắc Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) Bong Joon-ho và Han Ji-won (Parasite) Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes) Quentin Tarantino (One Upon a Time in Hollywood) Steven Zailian (The Irishman) Phim nước ngoài xuất sắc The Farewell Les Misérables Pain and Glory Parasite Portrait of a Lady on Fire Phim xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch Dolemote Is My Name Jojo Rabbit Knives Out Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Rocketman Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch Ana de Armas (Knives Out) Awkwafina (The Farewell) Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette) Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) Emma Thompson (Late Night) Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại hài kịch hoặc nhạc kịch Daniel Craig (Knives Out) Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) Leonardo DiCarrprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Eddie Murphy (Dolemote Is My Name) Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch Cynthia Erivo (phim Harriet) Scarlett Johansson (phim Marriage Story) Saoirse Ronan (phim Little Woman) Charlize Theron (phim Bombshell) Renée Zellweger (phim Judy) Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) Adam Driver (Marriage Story) Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) Al Pacino (The Irishman) Joe Pesci (The Irishman) Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell) Annette Bening (The Report) Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) Margot Robbie (Bombshell) Đạo diễn xuất sắc Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) Sam Mendes (1917) Todd Philips (Joker) Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) Quentin Tarantino (One Upon a Time in Hollywood) Phim xuất sắc thể loại chính kịch The Irishman (Netflix) Marriage Story (Netflix) 1917 (Universal) Joker (Warner Bros) The Two Popes (Netflix)