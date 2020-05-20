Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng
Hãy thử sức xem trình độ của bạn thế nào nhé!
|Bart Simpson
|Homer Simpson
|Ned Flanders
|Chuột Mickey
|Chuột Minnie
|Goofy
|Lisa Simpson
|Spongebob Squarepants
|Garfield
|Scooby Doo
|Tigger
|Stewie Griffin
|Popeye
|Charlie Brown
|Bullwinkle
|Vịt Donald
|Vịt Daisy
|Foghorn Leghorn
|Yosemite Sam
|Tasmanian Devil
|Marvin the Martian
|Olive Oil
|Max Goof
|Pink Panther
|Patrick Star
|Peter Griffin
|Elmer Fudd
|Barney Rubble
|Fred Flintstone
|Mèo Sylvester
|Chó Pluto
|Vịt Daffy
|Mèo Felix
