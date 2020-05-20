iOne
 

Thứ tư, 20/5/2020, 16:52 (GMT+7)
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng

Hãy thử sức xem trình độ của bạn thế nào nhé!

Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 1
Bart Simpson
Homer Simpson
Ned Flanders
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 3
Chuột Mickey
Chuột Minnie 
Goofy
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 5
Bart Simpson
Lisa Simpson
Spongebob Squarepants
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 7
Garfield
Scooby Doo
Tigger
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 9
Stewie Griffin
Popeye
Charlie Brown
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 11
Bullwinkle
Vịt Donald
Vịt Daisy 
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 13
Foghorn Leghorn
Yosemite Sam
Tasmanian Devil
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 15
Marvin the Martian
Olive Oil
Max Goof
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 17
Pink Panther
Patrick Star
Peter Griffin
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 19
Elmer Fudd
Barney Rubble
Fred Flintstone
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 21
Mèo Sylvester
Chó Pluto 
Vịt Daffy
Xem mắt đoán nhân vật hoạt hình nổi tiếng - 23
Mèo Felix
Mèo Sylvester 
Goofy

