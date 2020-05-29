'Thánh phim' có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt?
Fan của Brad Pitt đâu nhỉ? Liệu bạn có nhận ra tất tần tật phim do anh đóng qua một bức hình không?
|The Devil's Own
|Spy Game
|The Mexican
|Sleepers
|Meet Joe Black
|Seven Years In Tibet
|Mr and Mrs Smith
|Killing Them Softly
|Spy Game
|Snatch
|Fight Club
|Twelve Monkeys
|Ocean's Twelve
|Fight Club
|Killing Them Softly
|Ocean's Eleven
|Ocean's Thirteen
|Ocean's Twelve
|Johnny Suede
|True Romance
|Thelma and Louise
|Killing Them Softly
|Se7en
|The Devil's Own
|The Mexican
|Se7en
|The Devil's Own
|A River Runs Through It
|Legends Of The Fall
|Sleepers