Thứ sáu, 29/5/2020, 10:05 (GMT+7)
'Thánh phim' có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt?

Fan của Brad Pitt đâu nhỉ? Liệu bạn có nhận ra tất tần tật phim do anh đóng qua một bức hình không?

Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 1
The Devil's Own
Spy Game
The Mexican
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 3
Sleepers
Meet Joe Black
Seven Years In Tibet
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 5
Mr and Mrs Smith
Killing Them Softly
Spy Game
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 7
Snatch
Fight Club
Twelve Monkeys
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 9
Ocean's Twelve
Fight Club
Killing Them Softly
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 11
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 13
Johnny Suede
True Romance
Thelma and Louise
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 15
Killing Them Softly
Se7en
The Devil's Own
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 17
The Mexican
Se7en
The Devil's Own
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? - 19
A River Runs Through It
Legends Of The Fall
Sleepers

phim Hollywood, Brad Pitt, sao Hollywood, quiz, phim điện ảnh

