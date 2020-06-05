iOne
 

Thứ sáu, 5/6/2020, 10:18 (GMT+7)
'Thánh phim' có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2)

Ai tự tin trả lời đúng hết các phim nào!

Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 1
Inglourious Basterds
World War Z
Fury
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 3
The Devil's Own
Sleepers
Meet Joe Black
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 5
A River Runs Through It
Legends Of The Fall
Seven Years in Tibet
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 7
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 9
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 11
Inglorious Basterds
Fury
Babel
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 13
The Tree Of Life
Happy Feet
World War Z
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 15
Troy
12 Years A Slave
Fury
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 17
The Tree Of Life
12 Years a Slave
World War Z
Thánh phim có nhận ra phim của tài tử Brad Pitt? (2) - 19
True Romance
Johnny Suede
Thelma & Louise

