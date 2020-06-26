Mọt phim sáng suốt chỉ ra bộ phim nào cũ hơn
Bạn có nhớ năm phát hành của những bộ phim này không? Hãy xem trí nhớ của bạn tốt hay kém nào!
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Jurassic Park
|Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
|Raiders of the Lost Ark
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Breakfast at Tiffany's
|Psycho
|Rear Window
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Kill Bill Vol. 1
|The Matrix
|Batman Begins
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Once Upon A Time In The West
|Lawrence of Arabia
|My Fair Lady
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|The Princess Bride
|Stand By Me
|E.T.
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Pleasantville
|The Truman Show
|The Shawshank Redemption
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Rocky
|The Godfather
|Star Wars: A New Hope
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Mulan
|The Lion King
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Forrest Gump
|Titanic
|Se7en
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Tron: Legacy
|The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
|Alice in Wonderland
Đâu là bộ phim cũ hơn?
|Romeo + Juliet
|Big Fish
|Moulin Rouge
Tagsphim cũ, phim Hollywood, quiz, so sánh, Funland - Đố phim, Quizz