iOne
 

© Copyright 2010 iOne.net, All rights reserved

® VnExpress giữ bản quyền nội dung trên website này.

Hotline:
0123.888.0123 (Hà Nội)
0129.233.3555 (TP HCM)
Funland
Quiz | Fun stuff | FunVid
Thứ sáu, 5/6/2020, 13:34 (GMT+7)
Chia sẻ bài viết lên facebook Chia sẻ bài viết lên twitter

'Fan cứng' Marvel mới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster

Sau khi hoa mắt chóng mặt với những poster bị làm nhòe, bạn đoán ra được bao nhiêu bộ phim?

Fan cứng Marvel mưới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: Civil War
Fan cứng Marvel mưới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster - 2
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Iron Man 3
Captain America: Civil War
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Fan cứng Marvel mưới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster - 4
Avengers: Infinity War
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
The Avengers
Fan cứng Marvel mưới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster - 6
Guardians of the Galaxy
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Avengers: Infinity War
Fan cứng Marvel mưới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster - 8
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Doctor Strange
Captain Marvel
Iron Man 3
Fan cứng Marvel mưới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster - 10
Black Panther
Thor: The Dark World
Thor
Ant-Man
Fan cứng Marvel mưới đoán được 7 phim này qua poster - 12
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Thor
Guardians of the Galaxy
Captain America: Civil War

Miko

 
 
Gửi bài viết, câu hỏi tư vấn tại đây hoặc ione@vnexpress.net
Tags
quiz, quiz phim, Marvel, Câu hỏi về phim Hàn, Hoa ngữ, Âu Mỹ, Quizz

Cùng chuyên mục

 
 
goto top