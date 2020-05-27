iOne
 

Thứ tư, 27/5/2020, 18:30 (GMT+7)
'Fan cứng' Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào

10 món ăn này là từ bộ phim nào? Thử xem bạn vượt qua được bao nhiêu câu nhé!

Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào
Ratatouille
Lady and the Tramp
The Aristocats
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 2
Aladdin
Princess and the Frog
Beauty and the Beast
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 4
Sleeping Beauty
Cinderella
Peter Pan
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 6
Peter Pan
101 Dalmations
Lady and the Tramp
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 8
Aladdin
Beauty and the Beast
Cinderella
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 10
Tangled
The Rescuers
Up
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 12
Brave
The Emperor's New Groove
The Aristocats
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 14
Zootopia
Up
Frozen
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 16
Aladdin
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Pocahontas
Fan cứng Disney sẽ biết món ăn này từ bộ phim nào - 18
Pocahontas
The Lion King
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

