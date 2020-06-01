iOne
 

Thứ hai, 1/6/2020, 13:00 (GMT+7)
'Fan cứng' của Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này

Thử xem bạn có nhận ra 7 nhân vật nổi tiếng dưới đây qua những nét vẽ nguệch ngoạc không nhé!

Fan cứng cảu Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này
Woody từ Toy Story
Ernesto de la Cruz từ Coco
Skinner từ Ratatouille
Darla từ Finding Nemo
Fan cứng cảu Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này - 2
Elastigirl từ The Incredibles
Violet từ The Incredibles
Mirage từ The Incredibles
Riley từ Inside Out
Fan cứng cảu Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này - 4
Lightning McQueen từ Cars
Doc Hudson từ Cars
Mater từ Cars
Chick Hicks từ Cars
Fan cứng cảu Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này - 6
Dory từ Finding Nemo
Joy từ Inside Out
Dash từ The Incredibles
Elastigirl từ The Incredibles
Fan cứng cảu Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này - 8
Rex từ Toy Story
Sid từ Toy Story
Marlin từ Finding Nemo
Bruce từ Finding Nemo
Fan cứng cảu Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này - 10
Dug từ Up
Forky từ Toy Story
Flik từ A Bug's Life
Gaxton từ Onward
Fan cứng cảu Disney sẽ vượt qua 7 thử thách này - 12
Laurel Lightfoot từ Onward
Lord MacGuffin từ Brave
Andy từ Toy Story
Ian Lightfoot từ Onward

Tags
quiz, quiz phim, phim hoạt hình

