Thứ tư, 17/6/2020, 10:32 (GMT+7)
Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục 'nhìn là thấy quen'

Những bộ trang phục mang tính biểu tượng này bạn có thấy quen không? Thử ngay nào!

Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục nhìn là thấy quen
Clueless
There's Something About Mary
What A Girl Wants
Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục nhìn là thấy quen - 2
Grease
Roman Holiday
West Side Story
Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục nhìn là thấy quen - 4
Taxi Driver
Back to the Future
American Pie
Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục nhìn là thấy quen - 6
Can on a Hot Tin Roof
Some Like It Hot
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục nhìn là thấy quen - 8
Annie Hall
Desperately Seeking Susan
Something's Gotta Give
Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục nhìn là thấy quen - 10
Casino
Almost Famous
Pretty Woman
Đoán phim Hollywood qua trang phục nhìn là thấy quen - 12
Breakfast Club
Wolf of Wall Street
Saturday Night Fever

