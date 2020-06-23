7 thử thách cực khó dành cho 'fan cứng' của Harry Potter
Bạn có biết những chương truyện này nằm ở tựa sách gì? Cùng thử nhé!
Chương Cậu bé sống sót từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Chương Nụ hôn của Giám ngục từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Chương Giáo sư Umbridge từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Chương Thuốc đa dịch từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Chương Chiếc gương ảo ảnh từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Chương Rồng đuôi gai từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Chương Cảnh báo của Dobby từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Miko