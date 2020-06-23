iOne
 

Thứ ba, 23/6/2020, 00:10 (GMT+7)
7 thử thách cực khó dành cho 'fan cứng' của Harry Potter

Bạn có biết những chương truyện này nằm ở tựa sách gì? Cùng thử nhé!

Chương Cậu bé sống sót từ cuốn?

7 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Chương Nụ hôn của Giám ngục từ cuốn?

7 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 2
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Chương Giáo sư Umbridge từ cuốn?

7 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 4
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Chương Thuốc đa dịch từ cuốn?

7 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 6
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Chương Chiếc gương ảo ảnh từ cuốn?

7 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 8
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Chương Rồng đuôi gai từ cuốn?

7 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 10
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Chương Cảnh báo của Dobby từ cuốn?

7 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 12
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Miko

 
 
