Thứ tư, 22/7/2020, 17:35 (GMT+7)
6 thử thách dành cho 'fan cứng' của Harry Potter

Từ những hình ảnh được cắt ra, bạn hãy đoán xem chúng ở phần phim nào nhé. Bắt đầu thôi!

6 thử thách dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter
The Sorcerer's Stone
The Chamber of Secrets
The Prisoner of Azkaban
The Goblet of Fire
6 thử thách dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 2
The Order of the Phoenix
The Half-Blood Prince
The Deathly Hallows: Part 1
The Deathly Hallows: Part 2
6 thử thách dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 4
The Goblet of Fire
The Order of the Phoenix
The Half-Blood Prince
The Deathly Hallows: Part 1
6 thử thách dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 6
The Half-Blood Prince
The Order of the Phoenix
The Deathly Hallows: Part 1
The Deathly Hallows: Part 2
6 thử thách dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 8
The Sorcerer's Stone
The Prisoner of Azkaban
The Chamber of Secrets
The Goblet of Fire
6 thử thách dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 10
The Chamber of Secrets
The Prisoner of Azkaban
The Goblet of Fire
The Order of the Phoenix

Miko

 
 
