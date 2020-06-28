6 thử thách cực khó dành cho 'fan cứng' của Harry Potter
Bạn có biết những chương truyện này nằm ở tựa sách gì? Cùng thử nhé!
Chương Lời thề bất khả bội từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Chương Ý chí của Albus Dumbledore từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Chương Quý ông Mơ Mộng Ngớ Ngẩn, Đuôi Trùn, Chân Nhồi Bông và Gạc Nai từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Chương Sectumsempra từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Chương Bảy Potters từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Chương Thịt, Máu và Xương từ cuốn?
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Miko