Chủ nhật, 28/6/2020, 00:00 (GMT+7)
6 thử thách cực khó dành cho 'fan cứng' của Harry Potter

Bạn có biết những chương truyện này nằm ở tựa sách gì? Cùng thử nhé!

Chương Lời thề bất khả bội từ cuốn?

6 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Chương Ý chí của Albus Dumbledore từ cuốn?

6 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Chương Quý ông Mơ Mộng Ngớ Ngẩn, Đuôi Trùn, Chân Nhồi Bông và Gạc Nai từ cuốn?

6 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 4
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Chương Sectumsempra từ cuốn?

6 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 6
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Chương Bảy Potters từ cuốn?

6 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 8
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Chương Thịt, Máu và Xương từ cuốn?

6 thử thách cực khó dành cho fan cứng của Harry Potter - 10
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

