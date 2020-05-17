Potterhead sẽ nhận ra 7 nhân vật này chỉ qua... tóc (2)
Liệu bạn có nhận ra cả 7 nhân vật này dù không cần nhìn mặt? Cùng thử nhé!
|Cornelius Fudge
|Voldemort
|Rufus Scrimgeour
|Peter Pettigrew
|Ron Weasley
|Bill Weasley
|Percy Weasley
|Charlie Weasley
|Michael Corner
|Dudley Dursley
|Oliver Wood
|Terry Boot
|Romilda Vane
|Padma Patil
|Daphne Greengrass
|Millicent Bulstrode
|Vincent Crabbe
|Cedric Diggory
|Colin Creevey
|Gregory Goyle
|Blaise Zabini
|Kingsley Shacklebolt
|Dean Thomas
|Lee Jordan
|Horace Slughorn
|Vernon Dursley
|Aberforth Dumbledore
|Remus Lupin
Miko
