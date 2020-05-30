iOne
 

Thứ bảy, 30/5/2020, 12:00 (GMT+7)
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý

Nhìn kỹ các dữ kiện gợi ý để trả lời cho đúng bạn nhé!

Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 1
The Jungle Book
Sleeping Beauty
Beauty and the Beast
Robin Hood
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 3
The Great Mouse Detective
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Rescuers
Cinderella
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 5
Atlantis
Steamboat Willy
The Rescuers
Treasure Planet
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 7
Robin Hood
Zootopia
Brave
The Jungle Book
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 9
101 Dalmatians
Lilo and Stitch
Cinderella
Tangled
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 11
The Jungle Book
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Frozen
Bambi
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 13
Brave
The Rescuers Down Under
Finding Nemo
The Little Mermaid
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 15
Up
Air Bud
101 Dalmatians
The Aristocats
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 17
Cinderella
The Great Mouse Detective
The Rescuers Down Under
The Rescuers
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 19
Tarzan
The Jungle Book
The Swiss Family Robinson
Aladdin
Đoán phim Disney qua 4 hình ảnh gợi ý - 21
Aladdin
The Rescuers Down Under
The Jungle Book
Tarzan

