Thứ năm, 21/5/2020, 13:00 (GMT+7)
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho 'fan cứng' Marvel (2)

Hình ảnh một cảnh phim bị làm mờ có làm khó bạn trong việc đoán tên bộ phim? Cùng thử nhé!

8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Avengers: Endgame
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2) - 2
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Guardians of the Galaxy
The Avengers
Ant-Man and the Wasp
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2) - 4
Thor: The Dark World
Iron Man 3
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Ant-Man
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2) - 6
Black Panther
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Doctor Strange
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2) - 8
Avengers: Infinity War
Guardians of the Galaxy
The Incredible Hulk
Thor: Ragnarok
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2) - 10
Thor: The Dark World
The Avengers
Captain Marvel
The Incredible Hulk
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2) - 12
Captain Marvel
Avengers: Endgame
Thor: Ragnarok
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
8 thử thách cực khó chỉ dành cho fan cứng Marvel (2) - 14
The Incredible Hulk
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Avengers
Black Panther

